One man injured by knife in Darlington County, one man in custody

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was injured by a knife after an argument and fight at a home in Darlington County Thursday night.

At 6:15 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on Raspberry Lane, off South Center Road, which is located off Highway 401 southwest of the city of Darlington, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo said there was a physical altercation; one man received a knife wound and was taken to a nearby hospital. Kilgo did not know the man’s current condition.

One man was taken into custody, Kilgo said, but he did not know if there were any charges filed at this time.

