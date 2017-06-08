One man injured by knife in Darlington County, one man in custody

No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but if you bought a Powerball ticket in Dillon, check your ticket – you may have won $50,000.More >>
The Florence Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman missing since June 4. Shortly after announcing her missing, police confirmed she was located safe.More >>
One man was injured by a knife after an argument and fight at a home in Darlington County Thursday night. At 6:15 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on Raspberry Lane, off South Center Road, which is located off Highway 401 southwest of the city of Darlington, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The first day of the Carolina Country Music Fest started out dreary and rainy, but the WMBF First Alert Weather team said that the rain should be clear by the time the Thursday night Kick-Off Concert begins at 6 p.m.More >>
8th Avenue North is closed off to traffic for Carolina Country Music Fest, but people still have access to two businesses via Chester Street.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
One person was killed after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday, which also included at least 21 injuries.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Authorities: 4 people dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
"He kept saying 'bush, bush, bang, bang, bang'," said the 7-year-old's grandmother, Renee Cumberland. "Once we asked him, 'were you talking about the bus and you got hit?' He said 'Yes! Bang, Bang, Bang'!"More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
