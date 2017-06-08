Political analyst breaks down former FBI Director’s testimony

The first day of the Carolina Country Music Fest started out dreary and rainy, but the WMBF First Alert Weather team said that the rain should be clear by the time the Thursday night Kick-Off Concert begins at 6 p.m.More >>
8th Avenue North is closed off to traffic for Carolina Country Music Fest, but people still have access to two businesses via Chester Street.More >>
With no need to call this weekend a washout, go ahead and make your weekend plans. Take a look at some activities happening this weekend.More >>
Local political analyst and Coastal Carolina University's associate dean and associate professor of politics, Dr. Holley Tankersly, broke down former FBI Director’s testimony for WMBF News viewers Thursday.More >>
The city of Florence spent three full days making repairs to the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria in Florence. Early Tuesday morning public works was called after neighbors reported low water pressure.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Doctors are warning the public about a contagious, infectious disease that could make you think you just have an extreme stomach bug.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
