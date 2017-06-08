Political analyst breaks down former FBI Director’s testimony

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Local political analyst and Coastal Carolina University's associate dean and associate professor of politics, Dr. Holley Tankersley, broke down former FBI Director’s testimony for WMBF News viewers Thursday.

After weeks of wondering if we'd ever hear Former FBI James Comey's side of the story behind his firing from the Trump Administration, we now have it, straight from the source, and it's very clear what's at the center of his testimony.

“The cover up really, is the question that's at the heart of Mr. Comey's Testimony,” Tankersley said.



Tankersley says the question looming over the White House now is whether or not President Trump suspects or knows of any wrong-doing in regards to Russia. From Former Director James Comey's eyes, he feels the president did suggest ending the investigation into Michael Flynn's dealings with the country.

“He says he maybe wasn't ordered. He didn't feel like it was an order necessarily, but he did feel that he was being asked to do that, so he did feel that pressure,” Tankersley explained.

Again, from Comey's perspective, when he refused, that's when he was let go from the Trump administration. Tankersley noticed he was being very careful not to say anything that would jeopardize the overall investigation, but didn't hesitate to say our president has lied.

‘Well I think anytime a former employee of yours says in public that you've lied and you've lied to the American people - I think it is a bad look,” she said.

Tankersley went on to say that statement alone is a problem for not only the Trump administration from an investigatory standpoint, but also from a public perspective, especially when considering the president's approval rating is already so low.

She says now that we have heard so much information so publicly, we can expect more of the same from here on out.

“We’re talking about months, maybe even a year, of these kinds of investigatory hearings, particularly as special council Mueller is working through his investigation. So this is really the beginning, not the end,” she said.

While there is still classified information that will be gone over behind closed doors. it's important to know right now, President Trump has not been asked for his testimony in this matter.

If Tankersley were one of President Trump’s advisers, she would recommend not commenting on this matter.

“If I were advising President Donald Trump today I would recommend that he simply not comment. For goodness sake he definitely shouldn't tweet. Given some of the direct accusation that he's been untruthful, especially given that there are now questions about a cover up,” she said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.