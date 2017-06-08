Paula Deen visits Myrtle Beach ahead of opening of her new restaurant

Christel and Paula having a great time at Paula's new restaurant! (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Queen of Southern Cuisine herself, Paula Deen, was in Myrtle Beach Thursday for the opening of her brand new restaurant at Broadway at the Beach.

WMBF News Anchor Christel Bell got to interview Paula live during WMBF News at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen opens on June 12 in Myrtle Beach, and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with Paula’s beloved southern dishes in a family-style setting, according to a news release from a company representing the new restaurant.

The first level of the building is a 4,000 square-foot Paula Deen retail store, with a 300-seat dining area on the second floor overlooking Lake Broadway, the release states.



