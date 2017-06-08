Craft show, Summerfest, hip hop concert all part of weekend events for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With no need to call this weekend a washout, go ahead and make your weekend plans. Take a look at some activities happening this weekend.

Barefoot Landing, in North Myrtle Beach presents SummerFest! June 1 through September 2, the summer-long event welcomes local acoustic musicians, as well as several returning favorites from years past.

SummerFest! features live entertainment in various locations throughout the center every night. Beginning at 7 p.m. in Lakeside Village, near the carousel and Castano's Italian Restaurant, guests can enjoy everyone's favorite comedic entertainer, returning for his ninth year at Barefoot Landing, Nick Pike. Nick was a semi-finalist from "America's Got Talent." He'll perform on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights with juggling, riding his unicycle and spinning a joke or two to keep the whole family in stitches. Friday nights will feature Kids' Karaoke with Larry Tanelli. On Saturday nights, characters from well-known movies and popular shows will be available for photos and meet and greets with guests.

During SummerFest! there will be fireworks spectaculars every Monday night over the lake at 9:30 p.m. "Barefoot Landing is the ideal place for families to spend time together and have fun while enjoying the scenic natural beauty and abundant wildlife." said Kim Kelley, marketing manager for Burroughs & Chapin. "SummerFest! always brings smiles to the faces of parents and children, enhancing the Barefoot Landing experience, which is all about shopping, dining and relaxing."

For more information about Barefoot Landing, visit www.bflanding.com.

Put the car in cruise and ride down to downtown Florence for the inaugural Cruisin' Downtown Florence Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, Saturday, June 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Bring the family out to enjoy two live bands, food and auto vendors, and of course, classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles. This multi-block event will take place on Cheves and Dargan streets and will feature live music by local up and coming country music band, Beyond Carolina and fan favorite, too MUCH SyLviA!

The Florence Civic Center will hold a Vendor and Craft Summer Expo at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. The day will feature 30 of the most unique and creative crafters and vendors from around North Carolina and South Carolina. This is a great opportunity to find the perfect gifts for anyone on your list. You'll have an opportunity to support some of the most unique crafters, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. This event is for the entire family and includes free entry and parking. Academics 1st Tutoring Center is this year's sponsor.

Get ready for the first major concert party of the Summer!! Da Make Me Dance Summer Jam featuring Taylor Girlz and special guests Silento, Trinity, I Heart Memphis, DLOW, Chris & Queen, Rod Da God, Blue Ranger, TJ Sauce Kid & Lyric (From Rap Game). Don't miss the biggest and best live concert party of the year on Saturday at the Florence Civic Center. Show starts at 7 p.m. VIP Seats and Meet & Greet Passes with the Taylor Girlz are available. Price levels include: $25 general admission, $32 reserved seats, $45 platinum seating, and $60 Elite VIP with Taylor Girls Meet N Greet. For ticket information, go www.florenceciviccenter.com

Check out the opening reception for Feast Your Eyes and Feast Local, Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. an opening reception celebrating our summer exhibitions, Feast Your Eyes: Celebrating the Food of the South and Feast Local, Photography by Brant Barrett. Enjoy an afternoon of savory and sweet exhibit-inspired treats, and meet contributing artists like Natalie Daise, Sara Smith, and Logan Woodle.

Myrtle Beach City Councilman Randal Wallace will present a City Proclamation recognizing the contributions of Carolyn Burroughs (1925-2016) to the Art Museum and to the City of Myrtle Beach.

(5 p.m.)

The exhibit will be open at the Art Museum this summer from June 10 – September 17, 2017.

