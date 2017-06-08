9 arrested, including government employee, in 2nd phase of investigation into Marlboro Co. theft ring

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More people have been arrested in the second phase of an investigation into a large-scale theft ring in Marlboro County, including a Marlboro County government employee. Over $450,000 worth of property has been recovered.

Eight more people were arrested in April 2017, and Tonya Jackson, the government employee, surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Jackson reported an A/C unit and other items as stolen, then attempted to collect insurance money for the alleged theft. Her charges stem from those circumstances. Because she is a government employee, the State Law Enforcement Division handled her processing.

The investigation began when MCSO investigators conducted search warrants at the residence of David Jay Jackson and seized the A/C unit that was being used there. The release states the unit was originally stolen from Willamette Road in 2007. Jackson was charged for possession the unit, and his father, David Ray Jackson, was charged for allegedly planning and providing assistance to other suspects charged in this case. David Ray Jackson is also Tonya Jackson’s father.

Officials say Jamie Truett Gray and Clint Troutman actually stole the A/C unit that was installed on the victim’s cabin. The investigation revealed that the unit was taken to the Jackson family home in Clarendon County and used for a number of years. It was then removed from that home in 2015 and installed at David Jay Jackson’s home.

Gray was also charged again for multiple thefts in Florence, Marlboro Dillon and Marion counties, the release states, including the theft of ATVs, tools, equipment, trailers, grills and other items. Gray and Johnny Walker Britt are former employees of American Mechanical and Piping, and were working at a plant in Florence while still employed with AMP. Authorities allege they stole numerous items and sold them to various people. A majority of these items have been recovered and returned to various businesses and individuals in several counts.

John Wesley Garner and his grandson Robbie Summerford were charged in connection with buying property from Gray.

Christopher Carter was charged in connection with a 2007 theft that Gray was also previously charged with – that happened at a hunting club in Marlboro County, and included the theft of ATVs and tractors that have since been recovered.

“This case has been ongoing since December 2016 and is still an open investigation,” Marlboro County Sheriff Lemon said. “The conspiracy between the co-defendants goes as far back as 2007 and probably further. I can only thank the MCSO investigators and other counties working with us to solve cases all over the Pee Dee but more importantly, recovery of property to victims. The SC Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case and we are not ruling out more arrests in the future.”

The names and charges of the arrested defendants, who are all from Bennettsville, are:

David Ray Jackson, aka David Jackson, 68 years old - one count of accessory before and one count of accessory after the fact to a felony

David Jay Jackson aka Jay Jackson, 38 years old - one count of receiving stolen goods

Tonya Jean Jackson 41 years old - presenting false claim for insurance payment and filing a false report

Jamie Truett Gray, 36 years old - grand larceny and receiving stolen goods (also faces charges in Florence, Marion and Dillon county)

Johnny Walker Britt, 34 - accessory after the fact to a felony

Christopher J. Carter, 24 - one count grand larceny

Clint Troutman, 36 - one count of grand larceny

John Wesley Garner, 69 - receiving stolen goods

Robbie Summerford, 23 - receiving stolen goods

