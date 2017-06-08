CCMF Forecast: Gray Skies with Drizzle Now, but Sunshine Soon!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest starts tonight, but we are still dealing with some pesky drizzle if you are heading out now.

Tonight cloudy skies linger, with patchy areas of drizzle and mist before 6pm. The CCMF area may be a little muddy so don't bring the best boots just yet. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, so you'll need that jacket. Good news: The clouds begin to clear out overnight!

This sets us up for sunshine for Friday and the rest of the weekend! Highs tomorrow will range in the mid to low 80s.

Saturday and Sunday bring the return of the early summer-like weather. Temperatures rebound back into the middle 80s through the weekend with a gradual increase in the mugginess. You'll certainly notice the difference by Sunday afternoon with a heat index back around 90 degrees.

Our next rain chances won't arrive until the middle of next week.