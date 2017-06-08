Teen with incurable disease to get wish to meet Scotty McCreery

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - To sing with country music artist Scotty McCreery was 19-year-old Dustin Chapman's wish.

That wish will come true. Dustin Chapman has Achalasia, a progressive disease that affects the esophagus. There is no known cure and it affects one in 100,000 people.

Chapman’s mom wrote a Facebook post asking for people to share Chapman’s wish and that his dream of being a performer is being threatened by this rare disease.

“Dear Scotty McCreery, I am writing in hopes that this will get to you and that you can help me make a wish come true for my son, Dustin Chapman,“ the post read.

After countless numbers of people shared her post, Scotty McCreery responded with his own Facebook post:

“Thanks for keeping him in your thoughts and prayers. He sounds like an amazing guy and I am looking forward to our meeting. I'm so proud of all my fans for making sure I had heard about him.”

Dustin Chapman and Scotty McCreery will meet sometime this summer but details of this meeting will be kept private. Chapman reached out on Facebook and said, “Achalasia still needs to be showcased to the world, as this was the whole reason all of this ever began. Thanks, and much love to each of you!”

