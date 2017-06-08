Residents displaced by house fire near Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest starts tonight, but we are still dealing with some pesky drizzle if you are heading out now. Tonight cloudy skies linger, with patchy areas of drizzle and mist before 6pm. The CCMF area may be a little muddy so don't bring the best boots just yet. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, so you'll need that jacket. Good news: The clouds begin to clear out overnight! This sets us up for sunshine for Friday and the rest of...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest starts tonight, but we are still dealing with some pesky drizzle if you are heading out now. Tonight cloudy skies linger, with patchy areas of drizzle and mist before 6pm. The CCMF area may be a little muddy so don't bring the best boots just yet. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, so you'll need that jacket. Good news: The clouds begin to clear out overnight! This sets us up for sunshine for Friday and the rest of...More >>
The head coach at Conway High School has been arrested for assault, and a student has been arrested for disturbing schools after an incident last month at the school.More >>
The head coach at Conway High School has been arrested for assault, and a student has been arrested for disturbing schools after an incident last month at the school.More >>
Horry County has had several inches of rainfall over the past couple of days.More >>
Horry County has had several inches of rainfall over the past couple of days.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning.More >>
To sing with country music artist Scotty McCreery was 19-year-old Dustin Chapman's wish.More >>
To sing with country music artist Scotty McCreery was 19-year-old Dustin Chapman's wish.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.More >>
One person was killed and 30 injured after a bus wreck in Fulton County Thursday.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first cases have been diagnosed in South Carolina.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017, about 437,400 autos. A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
A bus from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville has crashed in Atlanta, Georgia.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>