Residents displaced by house fire near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning.

The family was home at the time of the fire, and was able to get out of the home without injuries, confirmed an HCFR official at the scene.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, flames were visible around 11 a.m. in the garage attached to a house in the 500 block of Garden Lane.

The Red Cross responded and provided the residents, three adults and three children, with financial assistance for food, lodging and other essentials, according to a news release.

