Horry County fire crews extinguish garage fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning.

According to Battalion Chief John Fowler, flames were visible around 11 a.m. in the garage attached to a house in the 500 block of Garden Lane.

No injuries were reported.

