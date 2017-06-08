Man arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop outside Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday morning after he led deputies on a foot chase. Deputies found crack cocaine and ice, also known as meth, in his car.

Lieutenant Robert Kilgo with DCSO said a deputy tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation just outside Hartsville city limits on Society Street when he fled. Shortly after, he pulled into a yard and ran on foot.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

