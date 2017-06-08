Residents are concerned about flooding on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County has had several inches of rainfall over the past couple of days, but one area in particular is seeing a big impact, as it often does when there’s a lot of rain.

Neighbors reached out to WMBF News with concerns about a popular area in Horry County.

When you turn onto Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, there’s only one way in and one way out to get to multiple subdivisions and apartment complexes.

But when it rains, floodwaters from this canal engulf the road.

People who live in the area say the water is simply too much for the area to handle, which then results in traffic congestion.

They’re even scared if a hurricane comes again, they’ll get stuck and be unable to get out because flooding would be worse.

Now, neighbors say something needs to be done, or there needs to be another way in and out of the area.

"Residents don't know where it comes in and out so we really don't know where the problem is starting, but it's got to start flooding otherwise we're going to have more problems and the more people that come in to town the worse it's going to get," Kelli Watson said.

WMBF News looked further into the issue and took neighbors' frustrations to county leaders to find out what can be done, and what you should do if you have a similar situation.

The canal residents on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard are referring to is called the Raccoon Run Drainage Canal.

Horry County Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier says they are aware the canal fills up when we have storms, so it’s to be expected.

Canals in the county are on a maintenance schedule and in the last couple of years the county did some major drainage improvements along Palmetto Pointe Blvd to keep the road from flooding. As for a second way out, the extension of Palmetto Pointe Blvd, out to Hwy 544 is on the RIDE 3 plan.

At this time, The Raccoon Run Drainage Canal will come up on the county’s maintenance schedule this summer.

Watson says she just wants to know something is in the works because she's concerned about her mother’s safety who also lives on Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

"Especially during a big hurricane or big storm if this floods it gets into her house she's got no way to get out and we've got no way to get in," Watson expressed.

If you’re having drainage issues on a road where you live, it’s important to know who to call so the problem can get fixed.

If you are having drainage problems on a state road, you’ll need to call SCDOT to come out to help.

All residents in the unincorporated areas of the county should call the Road & Drainage Hotline number, which is manned live, at (843) 381-8000 for any road, drainage or mosquito concerns.