UPDATE: Missing Florence woman located

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman missing since June 4. Shortly after announcing her missing, police confirmed she was located safe.

According to an FPD news release, Angle Nicole Anderson, 30, of Florence, had last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station at 611 South Irby Street.

A Florence Police official stated he believed she was located thanks to a tip after the initial release of information.

