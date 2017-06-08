Police seek missing Florence woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding a woman missing since June 4.

According to an FPD news release, Angle Nicole Anderson, 30, of Florence, was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station at 611 South Irby Street wearing a white dress with blue flowers.

Anderson stands about five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has a light to medium complexion and a bruise or sore on her left cheek, which may have healed.

She has medical issues and has not taken her medication since June 4. She could be headed to Greenville, SC, a community to which she has ties.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.