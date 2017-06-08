NEW DETAILS: Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. He is on paid administrative leave due to an incident at the school, according to district officials.

According to jail records, Jordan, 60, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

A warrant stated Jordan unlawfully and without just cause placed his hands on a person's neck and shoulder area. Ka'Brian Javar Hickman was arrested the same day for disturbing schools after using profane language and kicking over a trash can in the gym. It is unclear whether the two arrests are related.

Officials with Conway High School and Horry County Schools are investigating after the school reported an incident that the district cannot currently define, said Teal Britton, HCS spokesperson.

She added a substitute teacher and student were disciplined.

