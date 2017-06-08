Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC) David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. He is on paid administrative leave due to an incident at the school, according to district officials.

According to jail records, Jordan, 60, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Officials with Conway High School and Horry County Schools are investigating after the school reported an incident that the district cannot currently define, said Teal Britton, HCS spokesperson.

She added a substitute teacher and student were disciplined.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

    Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:34:51 GMT
    David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC)David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC)

    David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: Airport improvement hinges on FAA funding

    WMBF Investigates: Airport improvement hinges on FAA funding

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:32:55 GMT
    Darlington County Airport hopes to repave runway with FAA grant money in the future. (source: WMBF News)Darlington County Airport hopes to repave runway with FAA grant money in the future. (source: WMBF News)

    The Federal Aviation Administration provides funding to airports across the country. Some projects that could improve safety and service at those airports, hinge solely on winning grant money from the FAA.

    More >>

    The Federal Aviation Administration provides funding to airports across the country. Some projects that could improve safety and service at those airports, hinge solely on winning grant money from the FAA.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: Is a 'lifetime warranty' truly for life?

    WMBF Investigates: Is a 'lifetime warranty' truly for life?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:15:35 GMT
    A Myrtle Beach man wanted his lifetime warranty honored after needing a new muffler for his '65 Mustang. (Source: WMBF News)A Myrtle Beach man wanted his lifetime warranty honored after needing a new muffler for his '65 Mustang. (Source: WMBF News)

    When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.

    More >>

    When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly