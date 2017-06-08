Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. He is on paid administrative leave due to an incident at the school, according to district officials.

According to jail records, Jordan, 60, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Officials with Conway High School and Horry County Schools are investigating after the school reported an incident that the district cannot currently define, said Teal Britton, HCS spokesperson.

She added a substitute teacher and student were disciplined.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.