Coach arrested for assault, student charged with disturbing schools after incident at Conway High

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The head coach at Conway High School has been arrested for assault, and a student has been arrested for disturbing schools after an incident last month at the school.

David “Chuck” Jordan, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. He is on paid administrative leave due to this incident, according to district officials.

According to jail records, Jordan, 60, was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

A warrant stated Jordan unlawfully and without just cause placed his hands on a person's neck and shoulder area.

Ka'Brian Javar Hickman, 17, was arrested the same day for disturbing schools after using profane language and kicking over a trash can in the gym.

The police report links Hickman's damage to school property to Jordan's assault of him. Hickman is listed in the report both as an an arrested person for disturbing schools, and as the victim of Jordan's assault.

Both Hickman and Jordan were released hours after their arrest on a $500 bond.

Jordan is scheduled to appear back in court on July 12, according to court records.

