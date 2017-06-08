Myrtle Beach fire crews rescue ducklings from storm drain

The heat, lines and a lot of people are a few of the experiences every festival-goer can expect. At Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, the narrative is no different. However, there is a new initiative at CCMF to encourage people to happily deal with not-so-pleasant experiences. It's called the 'Be Kind' initiative and it kicks off with the first night of CCMF, Thursday, and continues through the weekend.