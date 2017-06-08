CCMF creates #BeKind initiative

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat, lines and a lot of people are a few of the experiences every festival-goer can expect. At Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, the narrative is no different. However, there is a new initiative at CCMF to encourage people to happily deal with not-so-pleasant experiences.

It's called the "Be Kind" initiative and it kicks off the first night of CCMF, Thursday, and continues through the weekend. Festival Owner and Director Bob Durkin said the goal is to give people an incentive to be the essence of what he hopes a CCMF attendee is - kind and having a good time.

CCMF will have its own people out looking for those acting kindly to others and having a good time to give the ultimate prize.

"A cool thing this year is some pop-up shows, which we haven't really told anybody about it yet," Bob Durkin said. "Some of the artists are going to do a show at a tent on site for just about 20 people. And the only people that are going to win it is if you're hanging out, having a good time or do something kind and we see something great that they're doing. We're going to ask them, 'Hey, would you like to come see this show?' And they might see Drake White or Parmalee in a tent with 20 people and see two or three songs, which will be a really cool experience."

Several artists will host free shows only for people CCMF employees spot treating others respectfully, while enjoying the music.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.