WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Trump, Russia investigation

David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning.More >>
David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration provides funding to airports across the country. Some projects that could improve safety and service at those airports, hinge solely on winning grant money from the FAA.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration provides funding to airports across the country. Some projects that could improve safety and service at those airports, hinge solely on winning grant money from the FAA.More >>
When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.More >>
When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.More >>
Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue saved three ducklings from a storm drain Wednesday in the Market Common area.More >>
Crews with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue saved three ducklings from a storm drain Wednesday in the Market Common area.More >>
The heat, lines and a lot of people are a few of the experiences every festival-goer can expect. At Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, the narrative is no different. However, there is a new initiative at CCMF to encourage people to happily deal with not-so-pleasant experiences. It's called the 'Be Kind' initiative and it kicks off with the first night of CCMF, Thursday, and continues through the weekend.More >>
The heat, lines and a lot of people are a few of the experiences every festival-goer can expect. At Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, the narrative is no different. However, there is a new initiative at CCMF to encourage people to happily deal with not-so-pleasant experiences. It's called the 'Be Kind' initiative and it kicks off with the first night of CCMF, Thursday, and continues through the weekend.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.More >>
On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.More >>