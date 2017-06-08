WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Trump, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Trump, Russia investigation

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing

On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the hearing on your smartphone or mobile device.

Comey is set to testify from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a synopsis of Comey's testimony in the form of a seven-page statement.

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Two White House officials told The Washington Post Tuesday that President Trump could possibly live-tweet during Comey's testimony.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the testimony alongside any tweets by the president.

Read the synopsis of Comey's testimony below:

    Conway High School football coach arrested, charged with assault

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:34:51 GMT
    David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC)David “Chuck” Jordan (Source: HCDC)

    David “Chuck” Jordan, head football coach at Conway High School, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was arrested by Conway police Thursday morning. 

  • WMBF Investigates: Airport improvement hinges on FAA funding

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:32:55 GMT
    Darlington County Airport hopes to repave runway with FAA grant money in the future. (source: WMBF News)Darlington County Airport hopes to repave runway with FAA grant money in the future. (source: WMBF News)

    The Federal Aviation Administration provides funding to airports across the country. Some projects that could improve safety and service at those airports, hinge solely on winning grant money from the FAA.

  • WMBF Investigates: Is a 'lifetime warranty' truly for life?

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:15:35 GMT
    A Myrtle Beach man wanted his lifetime warranty honored after needing a new muffler for his '65 Mustang. (Source: WMBF News)A Myrtle Beach man wanted his lifetime warranty honored after needing a new muffler for his '65 Mustang. (Source: WMBF News)

    When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.

