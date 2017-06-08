WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies on Trump, Russia investigation

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing

On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the hearing on your smartphone or mobile device.

Comey is set to testify from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released a synopsis of Comey's testimony in the form of a seven-page statement.

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Two White House officials told The Washington Post Tuesday that President Trump could possibly live-tweet during Comey's testimony.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the testimony alongside any tweets by the president.

Related Stories:

Read the synopsis of Comey's testimony below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.