Homeowners say neighborhood flooding because of major stormwater drainage problems

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Some homeowners in the North Village community of Little River say their neighborhood experiences awful flooding because of stormwater drainage problems.

Horry County sets a minimum standard for stormwater drainage control for all developers and builders to follow.

WMBF News spoke with R S Parker, the builder of the Phase Three area of North Village, about the alleged flooding issue and received the following statement:

"All stormwater improvements made by RS Parker Homes in the North Village community have been designed by licensed civil engineers, reviewed and approved by Horry County officials and installed by licensed contractors. RS Parker Homes has not been ordered to make any changes or improvements to the existing storm water system by Horry County."

Horry County Councilman Harold Worley of District One, which includes Little River, says the builder in the area of concern is meeting the stormwater drainage standards set by the county.

However, he believes those standards are too low.

"Those folks out there have a legitimate complaint and I just hope the best for them. I hope council will come through and put more restrictions on development so that we can keep those homes from flooding."

Stormwater drainage control is anything from retention ponds, to underground sewer pipes, to the elevation of plots of land that some homes are built on.

All of those factors have an effect on the way stormwater is drained from the neighborhoods and back into the Waccamaw River.

Worley says he is working to get council on board to change the standards.

"Overall it's just a really bad situation that's going to get worse until we as a county council put our foot down and say, whoa," said Worley.

In the meantime, many homeowners, like Michael Devlin, say they worry whenever thick rain clouds accumulate above their neighborhood.

Devlin has lived in the neighborhood for six years and has noticed the flooding getting worse over the past two years.

"I just wish somebody would do something about it. Fortunately the councilman, from what I'm hearing, is going to look into it. The only thing we don't know is what the solution is going to be, and if there is a solution we aren't going to know if it's going to work until the next big rain event," said Devlin.

