Horry police search for man in reference to Ocean Lakes burglaries

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police are looking for this man in connection to an incident last month at Ocean Lakes. (Source: Horry County Police Department) Police are looking for this man in connection to an incident last month at Ocean Lakes. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion and burglaries that happened at Ocean Lakes.

According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on May 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

