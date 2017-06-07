Florence police looking for teen accused of assault

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, James Terrell Livingston, 18, is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The charge stems from a May 5 incident that occurred at Northwest Park in Florence, according to the FPD. The suspect allegedly assaulted a victim that led to the person’s hospitalization.

Anyone with information as to Livingston’s whereabouts is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 667-8477.

