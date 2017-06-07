Alligator shows up unannounced at Horry County woman's home

The Carolina Country Music Festival brings more than $20 million into the community, according to Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.More >>
A portion of a Florence road will remains closed Wednesday due to a collapsed intersection.More >>
Florence police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred last month.More >>
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted one family whose home in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a storm recently.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
The billboard can be seen on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.More >>
A student from Tennessee is showing what she knows about business and getting acceptance letters to big universities.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
