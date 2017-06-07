Gov. McMaster holds business town hall event in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held the second of seven town hall events in Florence Wednesday morning, which was focused solely on businesses and the workforce.

The event was facilitated by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, who invited business leaders from across the Pee Dee as well as state representatives.

McMaster opened up the floor to hear ideas and explore possibilities with the people in the room. The reason for the business leader town halls is for people to walk away knowing they have a voice, according to the governor.

He said together they can figure out what’s good and what’s bad when starting and running a business..

McMaster believes people living in the area can point legislation in the right direction and most of all he wants to eliminate what is counterproductive and unnecessary.

“It’s the old free enterprise. You have to let these businesses grow and prosper, and be innovative and if you handicap them with too many regulations and too many taxes, it won't happen," he said.

The governor then spoke to the crowd on technical college schooling after one question was brought up about preparing students for the workforce.

McMaster said there will never be enough money to put into the technical schooling fund and recommends people go directly to businesses that are asking for technical skilled employees.

The governor stressed he believes in accelerating economic prosperity.

"The way to kill it is too many regulations, too high of taxes and mistakes in other legislation, so that’s why we are seeking the help from the people who are dealing with those laws and regulations to tell us what we can do to make it better, to make us prosper more quickly," McMaster said.

Travis Miller, the co-owner of King Jefe Taco Bar said it can take months to get licensing and an LLC before even looking at a building.

“Anything the governor can do to help small businesses like that pop up a little quicker, give them a little break in the first year even, would be really good," Miller said.

Rich Spivey, the vice president of Honda in Timmonsville, oversees 1,000 associates. He said he feels McMaster is pro-business and is happy to announce the $45 million expansion in the process right now that will bring more jobs and is expected to be complete in 2018.

Without a bustling economy, McMaster said South Carolina can’t do much.

“The people who are living right here and dealing with it every day can point us in the right direction," McMaster said.

McMaster is headed to Sumter Thursday and will stop in Myrtle Beach on June 22.

