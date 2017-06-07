TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries backs up traffic on U.S. 17 near Pirates Voyage

Injuries were reported in a traffic crash on the U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A traffic crash with injuries has backed up traffic in the southbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass near Pirates Voyage, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

The exact number of people injured in the Wednesday evening collision was not immediately available.

