Businesses look for answers surrounding major construction project

Construction is delayed until April 2018 at the U.S. 17 Bypass and Glenns Bay Road intersection. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – As summer traffic is in full swing, drivers are having an even harder time getting through the intersection of Glenns Bay Road and the U.S. 17 Bypass.

The widening and interchange project is running several months behind schedule, with a new completion date of April 1, 2018. Surrounding business owners aren't impressed.

“It's just frustrating to look out our windows and you don't even see them working.” said Annette Nielsen, the owner of Steven Gerard’s Signature Salon.

Despite the rain on Wednesday, there were a couple of workers on site. Still, for business owners in Surfside Centre, they want answers.

“I can't wait. I've been looking at that thing for two years and you know what? I want to know when they are putting that bridge over. I have been looking at it every day and I am sick and tired of looking at that pile of dirt,” Vincent Huynh, the owner of K Nail and Spa, said.

That pile of dirt now blocks people from seeing the shopping center from the road. On top of that, people just can't find it anymore.

“The main thing is, the GPS, it screws up on the whole area,” Huynh said.

This prevents new business from walking through the door.

“The most we have here is all local customers,” Huynh said.

Those coming to the Surfside Centre know which times to come and which times to avoid, such as early mornings and afternoons. One thing both salon owners can agree on, as of now though, is that while it's not the best situation, it's a little better than before.

“I will tell you that since they've changed the traffic pattern, it has been a little better and we don't hear as much complaining anymore,” Nielsen said.

“The road is moving down a little bit and the light is a little faster,” Huynh said.

What business owners in the shopping center really want are frequent updates on this project from the county since they are being directly affected.

According to the latest update from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the project is 60 percent complete.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.