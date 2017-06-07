Downtown businesses looking forward to more customers during CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Festival brings more than $20 million into the community, according to Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Midtown Inn and Cottages on Eighth Avenue North has been booked since December for Thursday through Sunday of CCMF because guests can watch the show from the balcony.

The owner, Jaret Hucks, said thousands of people have called asking about reservations for the weekend and he had to turn them away because the 70 rooms were already reserved.

He has already started a list for reservations for CCMF next year.

Midtown gives guests wristbands and they are the only people allowed on the balconies, monitored by security guards.

Other downtown businesses said it’s a major weekend for them too.

“Lines go out the door, but we usually add on a little staff so we just do it fast,” said Deann Sarber, owner of Boardwalk Coffee House.

Sarber said sales increase by more than 20 percent during CCMF weekend.

“I think it’s just great,” she said. “Any events they want to do, I think it really does help us a lot.”

8th Ave Tiki Bar and Grill is getting ready to serve a special kind of customer.

“Every year, pretty much every artist that has come down has ordered food from us, so it’s awesome to be able to cook food for all of these celebrities that come to town,” said Gil Reibenbach, general manager.

Reibenbach said many attendees also come by to eat.

“I have 30,000 to 40,000 people outside my door,” he said. “I’m expecting to be busy from open to close.”

Dean said the second weekend in June used to be one of the softest weekends of the summer season.

At one point it was the Sun Fun Festival, so it kicked off summer, but he said things changed after that and schools started running longer into the summer, which slowed down the weekend.

According to Dean, Carolina Country Music Fest has now turned it into an exceptional weekend.

