UPDATE: Coroner identifies 'blood-stained body' discovered near Andrews

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on Dorien Drive and County Line Road near Andrews around 5 p.m.

Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Lamar Thompson, 32, of Moncks Corner, was found shot to death inside a truck in the southwest corner of the county, near the Williamsburg County line. The body will be sent to MUSC for an autopsy on Thursday.

Officers found a man’s “blood-stained body” seated in the driver’s seat of a GMC truck, Lesley said.

He added four shell casings were found on the ground and a fifth was located inside the vehicle. Smoke damage was also observed inside the truck’s cab.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.