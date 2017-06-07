UPDATE: 'Blood-stained body,' shell casings discovered near Andrews

UPDATE: 'Blood-stained body,' shell casings discovered near Andr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on Dorien Drive and County Line Road near Andrews around 5 p.m.

Officers found a man’s “blood-stained body” seated in the driver’s seat of a GMC truck, Lesley said.

He added four shell casings were found on the ground and a fifth was located inside the vehicle. Smoke damage was also observed inside the truck’s cab.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

