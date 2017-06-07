Investigators on scene after body found in Andrews area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Investigators on scene after body found in Andrews area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on Dorien Drive.

Investigators were on the scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available.

