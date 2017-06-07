Investigators on scene after body found in Andrews area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made on Dorien Drive.

Investigators were on the scene around 5 p.m. Wednesday. No other information was immediately available.

