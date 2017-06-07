Deal Diva: Tips and tricks to save money and time during summer travel

Protect your dirty shoes by putting a cheap plastic shower cap over them to keep the dirt from getting on the items in your suitcase. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many of us are getting ready for summer vacation travel, and whether it's across the country or down the road, there are a few tricks and tips that can help you save money, time and stress.

Got Cables?

Small things like headphones and chargers are perfect to fit into an eyeglass case. Packing small items in the case saves up space and it keeps them from unraveling during travel.

Who's Watching You book?

When you're searching for a hotel or a flight, you may give out more information than you need to. Some travel companies often try to charge you more if they know you've already been to a certain location. To avoid this, use your internet browser's 'incognito mode.' For Safari, use the private window. That will keep your information from being tracked or remembered.

Dirty Shoes?

If you are packing to go or leave, what do you do with the dirty shoes? Protect them from ruining your other clothes by putting a cheap, plastic shower cap over them to keep the dirt from getting on the items in your suitcase.

Forgot Your Wall Charger?

It happens in the rush; you get to the hotel and realize you forgot your wall charger at home. If this happens, just use the TV in your hotel room. Plug the USB cord into the USB plug on the back of the television and you instantly have a charger.

Too many toiletries?

Toting your toiletries can take up a lot of room in the suitcase, even if it is travel size. To cut down on some of the bottles, squeeze the items you don't use as much into contact lens containers.

You Spilled What?

One of the biggest pains while traveling is spilling something inside your bag. To avoid this, take a little plastic wrap, cover the opening and twist the cap back on it tightly. This helps to prevent it from spilling. It's also not a bad idea to put in another bag.

When Do I Book my flight?

Knowing when to book your flight could equal savings or extra spending money for when you get to your destination. Travel experts say the best time to find cheap tickets is at least six weeks ahead of time. Most discounts and deals are generally during the beginning of the week.

Also, visit the airline carrier at the airport, as sometimes tickets are cheaper. Spirit Airlines is a good example of offering lower airfares at the counter than online.

