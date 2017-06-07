Red Cross assists family whose home was damaged by storm

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted one family whose home in Myrtle Beach was damaged by a storm recently.

According to a press release, the Red Cross provided financial assistance for food, clothing and lodging, as well as comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Red Cross reminds residents that late-spring showers can quickly turn into powerful and dangerous thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms and lightning happen more often in the afternoon and evening, but can strike at any time of the day or night, the release stated. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes and blow down trees and utility poles, which can cause widespread power outages and damage to homes.

The American Red Cross lists these quick tips to keep families safe during a thunderstorm:

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm away from windows, skylights and glass doors .

. Be sure to keep trees and shrubbery trimmed. Also, remove damaged branches.

If thunder roars, go indoors! If you can hear a thunder clap, a lightning strike is near your location.

Get trained in first aid.

