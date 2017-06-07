Georgetown County law enforcement seek to identify man found in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown County law enforcement seek to identify man found in Carvers Bay area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Law enforcement is trying to identify this man found in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Law enforcement is trying to identify this man found in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found in the Carvers Bay community late last month.

According to a GCSO press release, the man – located on May 28 – was unable to provide information about himself. He has since been placed in emergency protective custody.

Anyone who can identify the man should contact the GCSO at (843) 545-3143 and reference case No. 17016287.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly