Georgetown County law enforcement seek to identify man found in Carvers Bay area

Law enforcement is trying to identify this man found in Georgetown County. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found in the Carvers Bay community late last month.

According to a GCSO press release, the man – located on May 28 – was unable to provide information about himself. He has since been placed in emergency protective custody.

Anyone who can identify the man should contact the GCSO at (843) 545-3143 and reference case No. 17016287.

