Work continues to clean up overflow following sewer main break in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown residents are being asked to stay away from the intersection of Front and Seaboard streets as crews work to make repairs following a sewer force main break.

According to information posted on the city’s Facebook page around 3 p.m., the sanitary sewer overflow was the result of the main break.

It is unknown at this time how long the repairs will take.

