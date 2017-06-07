Work continues to clean up overflow following sewer main break i - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Work continues to clean up overflow following sewer main break in Georgetown

Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown residents are being asked to stay away from the intersection of Front and Seaboard streets as crews work to make repairs following a sewer force main break.

According to information posted on the city’s Facebook page around 3 p.m., the sanitary sewer overflow was the result of the main break.

It is unknown at this time how long the repairs will take.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly