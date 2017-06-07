Work continues to clean up overflow following sewer main break in Georgetown

A traffic crash with injuries has backed up traffic in the southbound lanes of the U.S. 17 Bypass near Pirates VoyageMore >>
When someone pays for a lifetime warranty, they expect it to last a lifetime. That wasn’t the case for the owner of a '65 Mustang. He was having problems with his Midas muffler and the installer wasn't helping.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating after the body of a man was found Wednesday near Andrews.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found in the Carvers Bay community late last month.More >>
Georgetown residents are being asked to stay away from the intersection of Front and Seaboard streets as crews work to make repairs following a sewer force main break.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
