Myrtle Beach introduces new beach flag system

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is introducing a new beach flag system.

These new flags will be used to alert beachgoers to water conditions, according to information posted on the city's Facebook page. They will be posted on lifeguard stands for maximum visibility.

A double-red flag means the water is closed to the public and there is no swimming. The single-red flag indicates hazardous conditions such as strong waves or currents.

The yellow flag represents moderate hazards, while the Green flag shows water conditions are generally good.

A blue flag signals dangerous marine life, such as a high concentration of jellyfish.

Anyone with questions about ocean water condition should ask the lifeguard on duty or stop one of the beach patrol officers.

