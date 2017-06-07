Third suspect charged in deadly Church Street shooting in Florence

Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, 18, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and other charges.More >>
Horry County police leaders began intensifying their recruitment efforts this week, crafting a marketing campaign that could include billboards and ads in law enforcement magazines.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Authorities say they have identified a woman recently found dead in Lumberton. On June 3, teenagers say they found the body while walking along train tracks near East 8th Street in the North Carolina city.More >>
Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
New Orleans police announced nine arrests for carjackings and armed robberies in the first and second districts.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
