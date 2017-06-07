Third suspect charged in deadly Church Street shooting in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A third suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Florence.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, 18, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Previously, Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 20, and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 22, both of Florence, were each charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

The three are charged in connection with the May 20 shooting on Church Street in which two men were struck after shots were fired into a vehicle.

One of them, Jaquaz Cooper, of Florence, died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds.

According to the FCSO, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges and/or arrests are possible.

