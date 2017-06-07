50 pounds of meth manufacturing waste removed from Darlington-area home

Authorities on scene where 50 pounds of meth manufacturing waste was found. (Source: DCSO)

Authorities on scene where 50 pounds of meth manufacturing waste was found. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies found a small amount of methamphetamine and 50 pounds of hazardous meth manufacturing waste while conducting a welfare check at a home in the Darlington area Monday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Echo Acres Drive in the Darlington area of the county for a welfare check, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

While speaking with a person at the home, deputies saw several soda bottles with black tape on the cap, and a pink crystal substance inside, the release states. Agents with the department’s Drug Enforcement who are certified in clandestine laboratory investigations responded to the home.

Agents recovered .5 grams of meth, and removed more than 50 pounds of hazardous waste created by the manufacturing of meth, according to officials.

Daniel Wayne Graham, 32, of Darlington, is charged with nine counts of manufacturing of methamphetamine, first offense, a felony punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment, and possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years imprisonment.

Graham is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and awaiting arraignment.

The DCSO was assisted by the Darlington County Fire District, officials say.