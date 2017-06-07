Body of woman found dead in Lumberton identified

The home where the body was found. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Authorities say they have identified a woman recently found dead in Lumberton.

On June 3, teenagers say they found the body while walking along train tracks near East 8th Street in the North Carolina city.

The body, later determined to be a woman, has been identified by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office as 28 year-old Megan Ann Oxendine of Lumberton, NC according to Lumberton Police.

According to a press release from the department, the time woman died has not yet been determined, nor has it been determined how she died.

Lumberton Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this case to contact Detective J. White or Detective D. Evans at 910-671-3845.

