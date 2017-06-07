WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster visits Florence

Horry County police leaders began intensifying their recruitment efforts this week, crafting a marketing campaign that could include billboards and ads in law enforcement magazines.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Authorities say they have identified a woman recently found dead in Lumberton. On June 3, teenagers say they found the body while walking along train tracks near East 8th Street in the North Carolina city.More >>
Authorities in Lumberton found the badly-decomposed body of a woman in a vacant house Saturday morning.More >>
A portion of a Florence road will remains closed Wednesday due to a collapsed intersection.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
