WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster visits Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster visits Florence

Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: S.C. Governor's website) Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: S.C. Governor's website)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Governor McMaster is in Florence Wednesday for a Main Street Business Town Hall Gathering.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

According to the Florence Chamber of Commerce, the topic of discussion and Q&A will center on what laws and regulations are impeding businesses in South Carolina.

Powered by Frankly