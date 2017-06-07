WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Cincinnati - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Cincinnati

Donald Trump in CIncinnati last year (WXIX File Image) Donald Trump in CIncinnati last year (WXIX File Image)

(WMBF/WXIX) - President Trump is in Cincinnati on Wednesday, and WMBF News partner station WXIX is streaming his visit live.

Mobile users, tap here to watch a livestream of the visit.

View more details about Mr. Trump's visit to the Ohio area here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News/WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly