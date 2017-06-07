Full lineup of artists for the Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced their full lineup for the four-day music festival kicking off Thursday, June 8 and running at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site through Sunday.

The Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert will include:

Montgomery Gentry, Brett Young, Trent Tomlinson, Darrell Harwood, Walker McGuire, Taylor Norris, and Dee Jay Silver

On Friday, artists playing at the Coors Light Main Stage are:

Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Dee Jay Silver, and Morgan Myles

Artists playing at the Jack Daniels Fire Stage on Friday are:

Luke Combs, Lewis Brice, Kennedy Fitzsimmons, and the Battle of the Bands Winner

Artists playing the Main Stage on Saturday are:

Kenny Chesney, Lee Brice, Granger Smith, Chris Lane, Lanco, Dee Jay Silver, and the Davisson Brothers

The artists playing the Fire Stage on Saturday are:

Love and Theft, Kevin Mac, Lauren Jenkins, and the B.O.B. Winner

On Sunday, the Main Stage artists are:

Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Big and Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Drake White and the Big Fire, Dee Jay Silver, and Jordan Rager

The Fire Stage artists on Sunday are:

Runaway Jane, Jordan Davis, Zach Seabaugh, and the B.O.B. Winner

To view more details on this line-up, and to plan a schedule of artists you want to see each day, download the CCMF App here.

View a slideshow of the announced artists here.

