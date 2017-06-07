Full lineup and schedule of artists for the Carolina Country Music Fest

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Governor McMaster is in Florence Wednesday for a Main Street Business Town Hall Gathering.More >>
Governor McMaster is in Florence Wednesday for a Main Street Business Town Hall Gathering.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced their full lineup for the four-day music festival kicking off Thursday, June 8 and running at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site through Sunday.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced their full lineup for the four-day music festival kicking off Thursday, June 8 and running at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site through Sunday.More >>
If you haven't purchased your ticket yet for the Carolina County Music Fest, you better act fast.More >>
If you haven't purchased your ticket yet for the Carolina County Music Fest, you better act fast.More >>
An Horry County non-profit is moving forward with plans to build a community for individuals with autism. The project, called Oak Tree Farm, would be a community and housing for adults with autism and other disabilities.More >>
he Coast RTA has announced changes and modified routes from Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13 due to road closures for the Carolina Country Music Festival.More >>
he Coast RTA has announced changes and modified routes from Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13 due to road closures for the Carolina Country Music Festival.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
Black Mountain Middle School staff and editors used a historical map which had the racial slur on it.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman remained behind bars Monday following her weekend arrest after police said they found hundreds of roaches, urine and feces inside the home she was living in with two juveniles.More >>
Six-year-old child confirmed dead in West Columbia house fire.More >>
Six-year-old child confirmed dead in West Columbia house fire.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>