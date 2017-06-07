Full lineup and schedule of artists for the Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest has announced their full lineup for the four-day music festival kicking off Thursday, June 8 and running at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion site through Sunday.

The Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert schedule for the Coors Light Main Stage, according to the CCMF app:

6 p.m. Brett Young, Darrell Harwood, Dee Jay Silver, Montgomery Gentry, Taylor Norris, Trent Tomlinson, Walker McGuire

The schedule for The Blue Moon Lounge Thursday night is:

6:30 p.m. - Darrell Harwood

7:30 p.m. - Trent Tomlinson

On Friday, the schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m. - Kennedy Fitzsimmons - Jack Fire Stage

2 p.m. - Morgan Myles - Coors Light Main Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver, Morgan Myles - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Lewis Brice - Jack Fire Stage

4:30 p.m. Luke Combs - Jack Fire Stage

5:15 p.m. - Kennedy Fitzsimmons - The Blue Moon Lounge

5:30 p.m. - Parmalee - Coors Light Main Stage

7 p.m. - Kip Moore - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Billy Currington - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. - Darius Rucker - Coors Light Main Stage

The Saturday schedule is:

1:15 p.m. - Davisson Brothers - The Blue Moon Lounge

2 p.m. Davisson Brothers - Coors Light Main Stage

2:30 p.m. - Lauren Jenkins - Jack Fire Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Kevin Mac - Jack Fire Stage

4 p.m. - LANco - Coors Light Main Stage

4:30 p.m. - Kevin Mac - The Blue Moon Lounge

4:30 p.m. - Love and Theft - Jack Fire Stage

5:30 p.m. Chris Lane - Coors Light Main Stage

6 p.m. - Granger Smith - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. - Lee Brice - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. - Kenny Chesney - Coors Light Main Stage

On Sunday, the schedule is:

2 p.m. - Jordan Rager - Coors Light Main Stage

2:30 p.m. - Zach Seabaugh - Jack Fire Stage

3 p.m. - Dee Jay Silver - Coors Light Main Stage

3:30 p.m. - Jordan Davis - Jack Fire Stage

4 p.m. - Drake White and The Big Fire - Coors Light Main Stage

4:30 p.m - Runaway - Jack Fire Stage

5:30 p.m. - Gretchen Wilson - Coors Light Main Stage

6 p.m. - Dee jay Silver - The Blue Moon Lounge

7 p.m. - Big and Rich - Coors Light Main Stage

8:30 p.m. Chris Young - Coors Light Main Stage

10 p.m. Jason Aldean - Coors Light Main Stage

