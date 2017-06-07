What you can and can't bring to the Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This year’s Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 8. Before you go, know what you can bring with you, and what you should leave behind.

According to a FAQ on the festival’s website, you are allowed to bring the following into the concert venue:

Phones

Sunscreen

Small Purses or Backpacks

Blankets

Festival Flags without metal or wooden poles

You are not allowed to bring any of the following:

Fireworks

Explosives of Any Kind

Weapons or Firearms of Any Kind

Bladder Style Backpacks

Bota Bags

Drugs

Drug Paraphernalia

Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks INCLUDING water bottles.

Kites

Coolers

Umbrellas

Audio Recording Devices

Professional Video or Photography Equipment

Tents

Framed Backpacks

Chairs of Any Kind

Laser Pointers

Pets and Animals

“These items are off limits for the safety and comfort of guests and performers, we appreciate your cooperation,” the site states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.