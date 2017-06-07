What you can and can't bring to the Carolina Country Music Fest - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

What you can and can't bring to the Carolina Country Music Fest

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
What you can bring (Source: WMBF News) What you can bring (Source: WMBF News)
What NOT to bring. (Source: WMBF News) What NOT to bring. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This year’s Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off on Thursday, June 8. Before you go, know what you can bring with you, and what you should leave behind.

According to a FAQ on the festival’s website, you are allowed to bring the following into the concert venue:

  • Phones
  • Sunscreen
  • Small Purses or Backpacks
  • Blankets
  • Festival Flags without metal or wooden poles

You are not allowed to bring any of the following:

  • Fireworks
  • Explosives of Any Kind
  • Weapons or Firearms of Any Kind
  • Bladder Style Backpacks
  • Bota Bags
  • Drugs
  • Drug Paraphernalia
  • Outside Food, Alcohol, or Drinks INCLUDING water bottles.
  • Kites
  • Coolers
  • Umbrellas
  • Audio Recording Devices
  • Professional Video or Photography Equipment
  • Tents
  • Framed Backpacks
  • Chairs of Any Kind
  • Laser Pointers
  • Pets and Animals

“These items are off limits for the safety and comfort of guests and performers, we appreciate your cooperation,” the site states.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly