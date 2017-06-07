Coast RTA to operate on modified route June 8-13 due to CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Coast RTA has announced changes and modified routes from Thursday, June 8 to Tuesday, June 13 due to road closures for the Carolina Country Music Festival.

Shuttle stops for the Coast RTA Entertainment Shuttle from 10th Avenue North through 20th Avenue North will access Kings Highway/US17 due to road closures for the CCMF at the old Pavilion site, the announcement states. The Entertainment Shuttle will operate on a modified route on Ocean Blvd. using 21st Avenue North through 29th Avenue North. Coast RTA’s normal route service on this route will resume on Wednesday, June 14.

For more information, visit RideCoastRTA.com or call customer service at 843-488-0865.

