Horry County Council, school board differ on funding for school resource officers

An Horry County non-profit is moving forward with plans to build a community for individuals with autism. The project, called Oak Tree Farm, would be a community and housing for adults with autism and other disabilities.More >>
Funding school resource officers was just one topic that was discussed at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting. At issue is the $1.7 million the Horry County Police Department said it needs for SROs and where it will come from.More >>
An armed man who barricaded himself inside his home in Longs around 12 a.m. Tuesday surrendered to authorities around 4:45 p.m., according to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
An employee of Darlington Shredding has died in a forklift accident.More >>
Shasta Partee created My Delivery Doctor, which is a technology delivery service for people to quickly receive food, dry cleaning, prescriptions and much more.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
A massage therapist who advertised online was found dead Tuesday near a home where she had arrived for a job.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas will soon be against the law.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
