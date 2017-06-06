Horry County Council, school board differ on funding for school resource officers

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Funding school resource officers was just one topic that was discussed at Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting.

At issue is the $1.7 million the Horry County Police Department said it needs for SROs and where it will come from.

In the past, the county council and the Horry County School Board have split that cost 50-50.

However, county officials said they recently found $2.5 million after it was discovered some homeowners who weren’t permanent residents were claiming 4 percent in taxes when they should have claimed 6 percent.

Of that amount, the county planned to give Horry County Schools $1.7 million to pay for the SROs. That amount would continue on an annual basis, according to Horry County leaders.

For officials with Horry County Schools, the amount is too high.

At Monday’s school board meeting, the members made it clear that too much money is going toward vehicles for the SROs, which they feel the school officers aren’t utilizing that much.

The county, however, maintains the vehicles are necessary and the school board needs the money to fund them.

"That's an essential part of the officers, their vehicle,” Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus said. “There are essential needs in that vehicle that they need for certain situations that could arise that the individual would need. It's part of their uniform."

At Tuesday’s meeting, the county council approved the third and final reading of the 2018 fiscal year budget, ensuring they will no longer discuss SRO funding.

The Horry County School Board is likely to discuss that very topic at their optional June 19 meeting.

