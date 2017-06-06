GCSO: Be aware of credit card skimmers after dozens found in Horry, Charleston counties

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County law enforcement is cautioning residents to be on guard against credit card skimmers.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the skimmer is a false credit card portal attached to the front of or on top of the legitimate scanner and records data from cards’ magnetic strips while transactions are happening.

Hank Carrison, an investigation with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, said dozens of the devices have been found in Horry and Charleston counties during the past month, “so it stands to reason we should expect to be seeing them soon.”

“When fueling vehicles at Georgetown County gas stations, please take a moment to examine the credit card reader on your pump,” Carrison said. “Citizens can protect themselves by being observant.”

Some skimmers use a miniature camera to record people typing in their PIN number, the release stated. Law enforcement encourages consumers to use the credit option when prompted.

