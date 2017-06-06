New delivery service will bring food, medicine to Florence residents

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One Florence entrepreneur is bringing a business to Florence the city hasn't seen yet.

Shasta Partee created My Delivery Doctor, which is a technology delivery service for people to quickly receive food, dry cleaning, prescriptions and much more.

There are more than 20 partnering restaurants currently associated with My Delivery Doctor. Partee said she wanted to help people who are elderly, disabled or simply don’t have the time to pick something up.

However, the passion for her business really stems from personal experience.

“I said I’m going to start off by myself, with just me driving and me trying to dispatch," Partee said. "Within probably a week’s time, I said 'OK, I’m going to need some help here.'"

The endeavor began four months ago and Partee said her business is booming so much she had to hire more drivers. Now, she is getting almost 350 calls per month.

My Delivery Doctor is solely a technology service that pairs drivers with customers who need deliveries. All someone has to do is go on the website and place an order, and the driver then receives the order on the app and it can be tracked the whole way.

“Grocery store shopping is on high, high demand. So we are already preparing for that and we will continue to prepare for that, and we have also teamed up with Darlington Raceway, so that race is coming up and we are going to need more drivers for just that race alone," Partee said.

The grocery store shopping has such high demand that Partee's business is getting calls from all over.

"We are getting people who have elderly parents calling us and asking us when is this starting," she said. "We’re literally getting whole facilities asking us and maybe partnering with us and their facility and use it as a selling service like assisted living or even apartment living."

The reason for starting the business began two years ago, when Partee's daughter was diagnosed with generalized dystonia, a neurological movement disorder.

She said she knew she had to care for her daughter and had to get her family back on track financially.

"For a year I was going back and forth from hospitals, a year of trying to get her better," Partee said. "And how the condition works, she would be up for hours. So for me almost losing everything, almost being evicted and losing everything to now I wake up in the morning and say, 'Wait a minute, I’m in business.'"

This is a business where Partee can now use her heart to help others. She said it is truly a dream come true.

My Delivery Doctor services Florence, Darlington, Effingham and Timmonsville. Partee plans to add Hartsville, Lake City and central Myrtle Beach next on the list. Drivers receives 5 percent of the bill, plus tips and more for catering.

My Delivery Doctor is always hiring drivers. Those who are interested can click here. The hours for delivery are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

