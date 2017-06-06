Worldwide concerns, additional attendees lead to amped-up security for CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Organizers of this weekend's Carolina Country Music Festival said the set-up is well underway, which also includes a heavier security plan that stems from worldwide concerns.

Tuesday afternoon, a security briefing was held at the CCMF headquarters at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach. Included in the conversation were the recent attacks in Manchester and London.

“Security and safety has always been our No. 1 concern,” said Bob Durkin, president of Full House Productions. "Because of what's happened around the world, we have a heightened level of security.”

The growth of the festival itself was also a factor in the heightened security.

”The site plan is a little bit bigger. We've moved back the second stage, so it's longer underneath the zip line, so there is more going on this year. The entrance has moved to the corner of Ninth Avenue North and Kings. And with Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean and it being our third year, and the success of the first two years, I think all of that is what's going to lead to 5,000 or 6,000 more people.”

Myrtle Beach police have had a plan of action in the works since last year, which takes into account what worked and what could be done better. This year, they're asking for more help from the outside.

“We've asked for the help of outside agencies, so you will see a large law enforcement presence,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.

Myrtle Beach Police will also be using several other pieces of equipment to monitor the crowds, such as an observation tower, drones and barricades, according to Crosby.

Police are also asking the public to be eyes and ears during the festival. They said if anyone sees something that seems even a little out of the ordinary, make sure and speak up.



“There will be plenty of police, volunteers, security. Let them know, tell them what you think. For the most part, just come out, have a great time and you won't have anything to worry about,” Durkin said.

While police will be implementing extra security measures this year, for security reasons, they are not releasing specific details. CCMF attendees are encouraged to download the festival app and stay up-to-date throughout the weekend.

