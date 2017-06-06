UPDATE: Part of Edisto Dr. in Florence remains closed due to sinkhole

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A portion of a Florence road will remains closed Wednesday due to a collapsed intersection.

According to a tweet from the city of Florence, Edisto Drive between Claremont and Hillside will be closed due to the collapsed intersection at Wisteria Drive.

Crews are in process of working on a SCE&G gas line that broke, according to Michael Hemingway, the director of utilities with the city. In addition, an 18-inch storm line collapsed and a 12-inch water main line was dislodged.

Hemingway said they are hoping to close the collapse with dry salt to stabilize it by the end of the day, but with the rain, it may delay it to be closed again overnight Wednesday. No neighbors are negatively impacted, except for traffic having to re-route.

