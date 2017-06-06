TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Edisto Drive in Florence to remain clo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Edisto Drive in Florence to remain closed overnight

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A portion of a Florence road will remain closed overnight due to a collapsed intersection.

According to a tweet from the city of Florence, Edisto Drive between Claremont and Hillside will be closed due to the collapsed intersection at Wisteria Drive.

